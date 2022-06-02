Disha Patani, Shruti Haasan react to Johnny Depp's win in defamation case against Amber Heard

Disha Patani-Johnny Depp-Shruti Haasan

Johnny Depp won the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and a few Bollywood celebs expressed their opinion of the trial. The trail has been live-streamed, and it was followed closely by several people across different countries. As soon as the verdict of the hearing was announced, several of his fans shared their feeling about Depp's victory.

Even in Bollywood, Johnny has earned some die-hard fans. Malaang actress Disha Patani shared an image of Johnny in his famous Captain Jack Sparrow avatar from Pirates of the Caribbean on her Instagram, and captioned it by saying, "(folded hands emoji) Nobody can ever replace you."

Fukrey star Ali Fazal was one of the close spectators of the trail, and he shared 3 stories on his Instagram. In the first story, Ali asked, "Okay this is next level anticipation. Anyone else watching this #depp #heard #verdict." In the second story, Ali shared the news story stating that Johnny has won the defamation case against Heard. In the third story, Ali emphasised how Depp's victory will set an example, "Why??? Because this sets a precedent for some stuff for the future. Congratulations Mr Depp."

Shruti Haasan also shared an image of Depp on her Instagram and added, "Congratulation I adore you... now go get sober."

On Wednesday, a jury found in Johnny Depp's favour in his libel action against ex-wife Amber Heard, confirming his belief that Heard made up allegations of abuse by Johnny before and during their brief marriage. Amber defamed Johnny by claiming to be a victim of domestic abuse, according to the jury's unanimous ruling. Amber was compelled to pay $15 million in restitution. Amber claimed that Johnny's counsel defamed her when he branded her abuse allegations as fake. According to the jury, Johnny Depp should be paid $15 million in damages, while Amber Heard should be awarded $2 million. Johnny filed a libel suit against Amber in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she authored an op-ed in The Washington Post in December 2018 characterising herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse."

