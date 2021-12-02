Disha Patani shows off quirky dance moves with her girl squad - WATCH

There's no denying that Disha Patani has a strong social media presence. Her Instagram handle alone boasts 47.7 million followers. And so, to keep her fans entertained and updated, Disha actively shares photos and videos on the account, amidst all the busy schedules and shoots. She often leaves her fan and followers on social media with her unique fun moments.

On Thursday, Disha was once again at her personal best, looked excited as she showed off her killer dance moves with a group of girls.

The actress shared on her social media handle a video of herself, wherein we can see her quirky dance steps with the girls' squad. Disha looked uber cool and was dressed comfortably in loose pants and a sleeveless crop top. She captioned her post, "Girls on set."



Well, by the look of it, it seems like Disha is onto some new project.

Whilst, Disha Patani has already impressed us with her new reel, taking our anticipation on a high as we all are excited to see her own this look in the upcoming project, she took to her Instagram Stories to share her latest drawing on a fictional character which reveals how she is spending her time in between the shoots.

Take a look here:

Recently, Disha made headlines after her photos and videos of her attending the special screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth' went viral online. Netizens pointed out that she looked different and speculated if she had undergone the knife.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.