Disha Patani shows off her sexy curves in bikini, photos go viral

Disha Patani/Instagram

One of the sexiest and most beautiful actors in the Hindi cinema business is Disha Patani. The Malang actress frequently posts hot and sizzling images to social media, enthralling her admirers and followers. She recently uploaded images of herself wearing several bikinis. She wore a gorgeous brown bikini in the first image from the carousal.

Check out the post here:

Another story asserted that her breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff were actually a marketing trick for Disha's most recent film, Ek Villain Returns, after the news of their apparent split became widely circulated. Even though Tiger claimed to have recently been single in the Koffee With Karan 7 episode, which was aired on Disney+ Hotstar in September, he didn't use Disha's name.

In the meantime, speaking about Disha's acting roles, the actress most recently appeared in Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain. The romantic action thriller, which debuted on July 29 of last year, also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria in addition to Disha. The movie had a respectable box office performance, grossing over Rs 70 crore worldwide.

Disha has also been cast in the high-profile science fiction picture with the working title Project K. The Nag Ashwin-directed film, one of the most eagerly anticipated and well guarded productions, stars some of the biggest names in Indian film, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas.

Talking about her role in Suriya 42, Disha said “I am super kicked to announce my next with Suriya sir and Siva sir. It feels great to be a part of such a huge project that has got all the larger-than-life elements for the audience to experience on the big screen. Moreover, the character that I am playing is also quite unique and I am also excited to bring my never seen before avatar to the audience. "she said according to India Today.