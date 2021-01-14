Disha Patani shows off her muscled back in workout video, catches Kiara Advani's attention

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood at the moment. The actresses' Instagram page is also full of inspirational workout videos wherein she shares her exercise routine and the secret to maintaining such a breathtaking figure.

On Wednesday too, Disha posted a workout video of herself doing pulldowns after a cheat day. The actress is seen wearing a white 'gunji' and red shorts as she shows off her muscled back while working out. She has tied her hair up in a bun.

Check it out here.

Disha captioned her post with a simple emoji. As soon as she posted her video, actor Kiara Advani dropped some fire emojis in the comments section.

Kiara herself had recently shared a video of working out at the gym. She had captioned her post on Instagram as "Charged for 2021 (sic)."

See it here.

On the work front, Disha Patani last worked in Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor. She was also seen in a special appearance in rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' song 'Do You Love Me'. Disha will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. If reports are to be believed, Disha will play the role of Jackie Shroff’s sister in Radhe.

As for Kiara, the actress has an interesting line up of films in 2021. The actor was last seen in 'Laxmii' starring Akshay Kumar and 'Indoo Ki Jawani'. She will be next seen in 'Shershaah' opposite rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' opposite Varun Dhawan, and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Kartik Aaryan.