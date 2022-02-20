Disha Patani shares pic from Ek Villain Returns' last day shoot, calls it 'a wrap'

Disha Patani is all set to amaze her fans with the thriller genre 'Ek Villain Returns,' and she has finished shooting for the film. The actress shared the last day picture from her shoot on her Instagram stories, and confirmed it by saying 'it's a wrap.'

Here's the picture





Well, after a few hours of the completion, the actress shared another picture of having a peaceful nap with a small pup. This moment will surely melt your heart.

Here's the picture

The second instalment of the 2014 action-romantic series titled 'Ek Villain Returns' went on floors last year in February. 'Ek Villain Returns' has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since it has been announced. The film, which is helmed by Mohit Suri, is a sequel to the 2014 blockbuster - 'Ek Villain', which was both a critical and commercial success. The mahurat shot of John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria starrer film was shot at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy theatre - the epicentre of mass films and an iconic landmark in Mumbai.

The first scene was shot between John Abraham and Disha Patani, who is reportedly paired together for the flick. Excited about kickstarting the movie, director Mohit Suri, said, "I am very excited to begin shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'. I was waiting for this day for a while now. Unfortunately with the pandemic, things went off-track but now I am glad we are back to where we belong - making movies! I am hoping to recreate the Ek Villain magic with this one." Previously Disha impressed her fans with Mohit Suri's 'Malang: Unleash the madness.'

'Ek Villain Returns' will hit the big screens this year on 8 July.