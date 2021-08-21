Disha Patani sets the internet on fire with her sexy pink bikini - WATCH

Actor Disha Patani is known to share her hot and sultry pictures and boomerangs on Instagram for her fans. She often shares her daily life on the social media platform. Earlier today, she blew her fans away by sharing a hot boomerang video where she is seen wearing a bikini.

Disha is seen wearing a blue floral halter-neck bikini and a light lip colour with subtle makeup leaving her hair open flaunting a mesmerising and attractive smile. She captioned the post, "All I need is some sunshine," which left her fans wanting more.

Take a look at her new post:

This is not the first time that Disha is sharing a hot boomerang like this. There have been many instances where she has posted wildly sexy pictures of herself in bikinis and set the internet on fire.

Just a few days back, she had posted a picture of herself clad in a pink bikini looking hot as ever. Disha Patani is also widely known for her fitness and dance. She was recently caught by the Mumbai Police for breaking COVID-19 rules in Mumbai while on a drive with Tiger Shroff.

On the work front, Disha was last seen opposite Salman Khan in his film 'Radhe: The Most Wanted Bhai'.