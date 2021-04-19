Disha Patani sets internet on fire with her red hot bikini photo straight from Maldives, pic inside

Disha Patani along with Tiger Shroff has headed to the Maldives for a vacation and fresh photos are out on the Internet now. The Malang actor took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos soon after kickstarting her exotic time at the hot favourite holiday destination. In one of the photos shared by Disha on her Instagram story, she is seen wearing a green floral printed bikini top knotted at the front with stretched contrasting floral shorts. She is seen posing with a smile while flaunting her long locks.

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post, Disha shared her photo in a bikini looking red hot as ever. The actor is seen wearing a dark red fringed bikini and is all sweated out while basking in the sun. She is seen enjoying the exotic weather and getting all sandy while posing. Disha shared the photo with an octopus emoji.

Check out a few photos of Disha from Maldives vacation below:

Also read Disha Patani sets internet ablaze as she flaunts curves in lacy bodysuit

Also read Disha Patani looks sexy in backless top and skirt, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff reacts

Also read Disha Patani oozes oomph in peach bikini, fans lose their calm over her hot curves

On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which she is reuniting with her Bharat co-star Salman Khan. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in pivotal roles. The film is likely to hit the screens during the Eid weekend this year.

Apart from this, Disha has also been shooting for Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns co-starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.