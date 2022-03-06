Disha Patani sets internet on fire in stunning bikini, photos go VIRAL

When Disha Patani posts images of herself on Instagram, she attracts a lot of attention. Her social media following is immense, and admirers want her to share images of herself every day.

Disha took to Instagram this time to share two photographs of herself posing at the beach while wearing a bikini.

Check out the viral photos here-

Disha Patani set the stage on fire in Dubai when she performed her hit songs during Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded'. The actress burned the internet when she dropped sizzling videos of her performance on her social media on Sunday, February 27.

Taking to her Instagram account, Disha shared two videos from her performance. In the first video, she was seen grooving to her own item song 'Do You Love Me'.

On her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff’s birthday Disha wished Tiger on his special day by sharing a special video. She captioned it as, "Happiest b’day my best friend (red heart emoji) thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul (red heart, hugs and flower emojis) you’re beautiful (flower emoji) @tigerjackieshroff". Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also reacted to the video and dropped a string of eyes filled with red hearts emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger will be seen in 'Heropanti 2', the sequel of his debut film. Slated to release on April 29, the romantic action drama also stars Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Along with 'Heropanti 2', Tiger will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Ganapath' opposite Kriti Sanon, which is scheduled to release on December 23.

On the other hand, Disha Patani will be seen in Dharma Productions' action-franchise 'Yodha' headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' in 2022.