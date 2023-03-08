Search icon
Disha Patani sets internet on fire in sexy black corset dress, photos go viral

Disha Patani has set the internet on fire with her bold and hot photos in her latest Instagram post.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the most appealing and alluring actresses in the Hindi film industry. Disha Patani often treats her fans to her hot and bold photos that she shares on Instagram. Her photos go viral within minutes.  

Disha has once again broken the internet with her latest photos on Instagram in which she is seen in a stunning black corset dress. Disha Patani posed for the camera in a gorgeous semi-sheer, lacy, corset dress. Disha Patani teamed her dress with semi-sheer embellished gloves, fishnet stockings, and striking feather-high boots.

Netizens heaped praises on Disha in the comments section dropping hearts and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Goth girl," while another commented, "OMG! Hotness Personified ."

A post shared by (@dishapatani)

On the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.

Mindy Kaling meets 'fabulous' Bollywood Wives Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Soni. See pics
Miss Universe 2023: Meet India's representative Divita Rai, check out her 'Sone Ki Chidiya' costume for pageant
Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?
Republic Day 2023: Discover India's cultural heritage and diversity through tableaux at annual Republic day parade
XXX star Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy body in viral photos and videos
