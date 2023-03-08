Disha Patani sets internet on fire in sexy black corset dress, photos go viral

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is one of the most appealing and alluring actresses in the Hindi film industry. Disha Patani often treats her fans to her hot and bold photos that she shares on Instagram. Her photos go viral within minutes.

Disha has once again broken the internet with her latest photos on Instagram in which she is seen in a stunning black corset dress. Disha Patani posed for the camera in a gorgeous semi-sheer, lacy, corset dress. Disha Patani teamed her dress with semi-sheer embellished gloves, fishnet stockings, and striking feather-high boots.

Netizens heaped praises on Disha in the comments section dropping hearts and fire emojis. One user wrote, "Goth girl," while another commented, "OMG! Hotness Personified ."

Check out the photos here

On the work front, Disha will soon be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the actioner Yodha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, the film's new release date was recently announced as July 7 next year. Raashii Khanna stars as the second leading lady in the upcoming film.

She is also a part of Nag Ashwin's much-awaited science fiction pan-India film tentatively titled Project K. The massive mega-budget entertainer, which is touted among the costliest Indian films ever made, stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles.