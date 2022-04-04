Disha Patani sets internet on fire as she drops breathtaking photos in shimmery dress

Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the industry and she keeps treating her fans and followers with her sensuous and sizzling pictures on her social media. The actress, who is rumoured to be dating the action star Tiger Shroff, has once again set the internet on fire with her latest pictures in a shimmery dress on her Instagram handle.



On Sunday, April 3, the 'Malang' actress uploaded a reel of a bunch of pictures where she is seen channeling her Beyonce energy in a shimmery beige outfit. The actress used verses from Jay-Z's Drunk in love as the background music for her clip. In the reel, the Baaghi 2 actress has slipped into a champagne shimmer dress. With minimal dewy makeup, Disha looks like a dream on a starry night. Disha captioned the reel with a black heart, saying nothing and letting her pictures speak volumes for her.

On Monday, April 4, the actress, who made her debut with 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story also uploaded a set of pictures in the same dress captioning it ‘Makeup and hair by me’, along with adding a black heart emoji.

As soon as Disha uploaded the post, her fans and enthusiasts bombarded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. This is not the first time Disha has set the internet on fire. The actress is known for breaking the internet with her fashion statements and raising the temperature of the room.



READ | Disha Patani's EPIC reply to netizen asking for 'best photo wearing bikini' will leave you in splits

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be seen in two exciting films in 2022. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise 'Yodha', headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film 'Ek Villain', titled 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.