Disha Patani's sister Khushboo dances atop a table wearing satin slip dress - WATCH viral video

Bollywood actor Disha Patani is often in the news for her fit body, incredible dancing skills, and beautiful smile. However, many people are not aware that Disha also has an elder sister named Khushboo Patani, who is also a fitness enthusiast and works for the Indian Army as a lieutenant.

Recently, Disha gave a glimpse of her sister via her Instagram stories as she wished her sister Khushboo on her birthday. Apart from sharing glimpses of their Goa vacation, Disha shared a video of Khushboo dancing atop a table in a sexy satin slip dress. Alongside the short video, Disha wrote, "Happy b'day my crazy sissy hehe, I wish I could dance like you," adding a red heart emoticon.

Disha also shared a sneak peek into Khushboo's late-night birthday bash, on her Instagram stories. Donning a sultry pink dress, Khushboo could be seen grooving with her friends in a carefree manner.

Earlier that day, Disha had extended the sweetest birthday wish to her elder sister Khushboo by sharing a priceless childhood picture with her on Instagram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.