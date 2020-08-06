Disha Patani's father Jagdish, two colleagues test positive for COVID-19

Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani has tested positive for COVID-19. Two of his colleagues, who are officers of the vigilance unit of the Uttar Pradesh power department, have also tested positive for the deadly virus. Additional CMO Ashok Kumar confirmed the news on Wednesday.

All the three officers were investigating a transformer scam, confirmed Kumar. Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani is a deputy SP there. Apart from that, the ACMO confirmed that the zonal chief engineer's office is also closed for the next 48 hours.

The medical unit examined over 100 employees, out of which 10 employees were tested positive for coronavirus. The municipal corporation will sanitize the office soon.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported over four thousand coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Veteran singer SP Balasubramanyam also tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He shared the same in a video. Balasubramanyam was heard saying, "Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine."

"I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls," he added.