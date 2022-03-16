Disha Patani's EPIC reply to netizen asking for 'best photo wearing bikini' will leave you in splits

Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood and she keeps sharing her sensuous and sizzling photos in bikini and swimwear on her social media. Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, displayed her amazing sense of humour in the AMA or Ask-Me-Anything session that the actress conducted on her Instagram profile recently.

When one netizen asked Disha for 'best photo wearing bikini', the Malang actress shared a photo of an otter wearing a bikini. The screenshot of her savage reply has been doing rounds on social media and Disha has been applauded for her perfect response to such a disrespectful post.





When another netizen asked the actress for her favourite BTS song, she replied 'Pied Piper'. The South Korean pop band consisting of Suga, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope has millions of fans around the globe know and Disha revealed that she is also a part of the BTS ARMY, the official fandom of the septet.

Recently, the actress had burned the internet when she shared two videos of her performance to her hit songs during Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded'. In the first video, she was seen grooving to her own item song 'Do You Love Me'. In the second video, she enthralled the audience with her moves on 'Slow Motion'. The song originally featured Disha and Salman grooving to Vishal-Shekhar's upbeat track in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial 'Bharat'.



WATCH | VIRAL! Disha Patani drops sizzling videos from Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg' tour in Dubai

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will be seen in two exciting films in 2022. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise 'Yodha', headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film 'Ek Villain', titled 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.