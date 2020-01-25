Disha Patani reveals why she chose to work in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

In a recent interview, Disha opened up about Radhe and revealed why she chose to do the film which will mark her second collaboration with Salman after Bharat

Disha Patani is currently a busy woman in Bollywood, awaiting the release of her next film Malang starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu in the lead roles.

The film's trailer was released a few days back along with a few songs and needless to say Mohit Suri's directorial already has fans in awe of not only the unique storytelling but the easy chemistry between Bollywood freshest new pair Disha and Aditya. After Malang releases in February, Disha has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai lined up opposite Salman Khan, directed by Prabhudeva.

In a recent interview, Disha opened up about Radhe and revealed why she chose to do the film which will mark her second collaboration with Salman after Bharat. "Salman sir just asked me if I would like to do the film. I said yes. There is a reason why I chose to do the film, besides the fact that it had Salman sir and it was directed by Prabhu Dheva sir. It has to do with the story and my character."

Disha also revealed how she enjoys acting opposite Salman but at the same time feels intimidated by his aura. "He is a star. He has this aura around him. But he is very sweet. I respect him a lot. I am still intimidated by working with him. During Bharat, I was not intimidated on-screen but off-screen I was. In my mind I was. But you have to keep everything aside when the director says action, after the cut I was intimidated again."

Radhe is slated to release on Eid this year and also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.