Disha Patani reveals life is 'sad' as nobody ever proposed to her, Tiger Shroff take notes

Actress Disha Patani is currently enjoying the recent release of her much-awaited film Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.

In a recent interview, Disha was asked, as yesterday was propose day as well if anyone had ever proposed to her, to which Disha said, "Kisi ne propose hi nahi kiya, actually. School mein tomboy thi (Actually, no one ever proposed to me. In school, I was a tomboy)." She added that if someone would have proposed to her, she would have shown it off a little.

"Dad police mein the, kisi ne poocha nahi kabhi. Phir college mein bhi kisi ne nahi poocha. Phir idhar aa gayi. Idhar koi party-varty mein nahi jaati hoon, toh mili nahi kisi se. Sad life rahi hai kaafi (My dad was in the police, so no one ever asked me out. Even in college, no one asked me out. Then I entered Bollywood. I don’t go to parties and all, so I haven’t met too many people. My life has been rather sad)," Disha added.

Disha has been linked to actor Tiger Shroff ever since they appeared in a music video together titled Befikra in 2016. The two have also worked together in Ahmed Khan's film Baaghi 2 and their pair was loved and appreciated by audiences. Both Tiger and Disha are vocal about their unending support for each other and are often active on each other's social media handles, however, the pair have never officially confirmed their relationship to the world.