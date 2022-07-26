Disha Patani recalls getting into road accidents while looking at Ranbir Kapoor’s posters in school

Credit: Ranbir Kapoor-Disha Patani/Instagram

Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani, who is busy promoting her upcoming film which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham, revealed that she is a big Ranbir Kapoor fan at a promotional event.

While speaking to PinkVilla, the actress confessed that when she was in school, she was a huge fan of Ranbir Kapoor. Many times, she got into accidents because she used to see his poster. She stated, “In my city, there was a huge poster of his. I think he was endorsing some brand and I used to just stare at it, and ride my scooty, and I just bumped into so many things while doing that.”

On being asked if Ranbir Kapoor knows about this, the actress said that she never told him but she will.

in Ek Villain Returns, Disha will be seen shedding all inhibitions to perform some sizzling hot, intimate scenes with her male co-star John Abraham. Ever since the trailer of Ek Villain Returns dropped, Disha and John's steamy scenes have been the talk of the town.

So recently, when at the film's promotional event in Delhi, when Disha was asked about filming intimate scenes with John Abraham and how comfortable was she shooting it, she said, "See who am I doing these scenes with… John Abraham! It was very comfortable with Mohit sir (Mohit Suri, director) being around, and with John and the entire team at every point. I have no complaints at all."

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa R Kapoor was asked about Kamaal R Khan's allegation that Ek Villain Returns is a copy of a South Korean film. To this, the producer replied that Suri narrated her two scripts that he had developed.

"Let me tell you the truth about this movie. Mohit had narrated two scripts to me. I told him that the 'Ek Villain' franchise has to be much bigger this time. He then told me that Rohit Shetty liked this script a lot and he has taken it." "I went to Rohit, I'm like his sister, and I requested him. Like a good brother he is, he gave it back. It is one such script that whoever listens to it will not say no to it. This script has not been made in any language, anywhere," she said.