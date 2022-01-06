Disha Patani raises temperature in pink bikini, shares photo on Instagram

Disha Patani, a Bollywood star, is recognised for her stunning looks, particularly her elegant swimwear and bikini options. Disha Patani enjoys going to the beach and frequently posts images of herself in sexy beachwear on her Instagram account.

Disha took to Instagram once more on Thursday to share a sizzling hot photo of herself. She's seen posing for the camera with a side angle and hand in her hair for a sensuous look.

Take a look-

Meanwhile, Disha recently completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disha Patani confirmed the news on Saturday with a quirky video shot on the film set. In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Disha could be seen grooving on 'Who Sexy I'm Sexy' viral song with Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And it's a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra."Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role

She is rumoured to be dating Tiger Shroff, and the two have been spotted together several times, including on New Year's Eve.

On the work front, 'Heropanti 2' is the sequel of Tiger's debut film 'Heropanti' released in 2014. It also marked the debut of Kriti Sanon in Bollywood. The upcoming sequel stars Tara Sutaria opposite Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting role. The film's music is being composed by A. R. Rahman. Famous choreographer Ahmed Khan will direct this romantic action film. 'Heropanti 2' is not the first time that Tiger and Tara have been paired up together. The actors also shared the screen space in 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019.