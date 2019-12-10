Disha Patani once again sets Internet on fire with her sexy look in neon green lingerie

Disha Patani is someone who never shies away from flaunting her bikini bod. The actor is a brand ambassador of a leading fashion brand and promotes the lingeries of it. Disha is often seen sharing photos wearing bikini or lingerie from the brand and instantly raising temperatures on the internet. Her social media pages are flooded with comments from fans and posts go viral.

On Monday, Disha once again shared a photo donning lingerie from Calvin Klein. In the photo, the actor is seen wearing black lingerie with neon green hem. She is showing her side profile while caressing her hair. Disha looks sexy and there's no doubt about it. She captioned the post stating, "#MyCalvins @calvinklein"

Check it out below:

Earlier during an interaction when Disha was asked about her fitness regime, she stated, "I workout every day and my routine usually involves cardio in the mornings, like dancing, kickboxing or gymnastics, and weight training in the evenings. I supplement that with a protein-carbs diet."

She went on to say, "I have fallen into this bad habit where I don't eat anything in the mornings before working out because I feel very full while exercising if I do. But, it is advisable to cram in a small meal before a workout, consisting of some protein, like eggs. After exercising, it is good to add protein again, either through chicken, eggs or paneer."

She also said, "The general assumption is that women working out involves cardio, not weight training. But we all work out and do heavy weights; I come across so many girls in the gym training hard."