Disha Patani lost 6 months of her life and cannot remember anything about it; here's what exactly happened

Disha Patani is today one of the fittest celebrities in B-Town. She can easily compete with the likes of Tiger Shroff, and probably still win an MMA match with her best friend. The actress is of course not new to injury, but do you know that it was due to gymming a lot that she lost six months of her life?

Revealing about the same, Disha Patani told Mid-Day that she fell on her head while practicing gymnastics on concrete floors, losing six months of her life. "I lost six months of my life because I couldn't remember anything," mentioned Disha in the interview.

Patani however continues her training despite the major setback. She further added, "When I am not shooting, I alternate between practising gymnastics and MMA in the week. MMA is relatively easier. But for gymnastics, you have to be both, consistent and brave. It has taken me a while to reach where I am. You have to do it every day. [Only when] you break your bones and knees do you reach somewhere."

Disha, who was last seen in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover starrer Bharat, is now set to be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on February 14, 2020.