Disha Patani looks summer-ready in stunning beachwear, photo goes VIRAL

Disha Patani never fails to sizzle. She can set the temperature high with his jaw-dropping looks and gracious personality. Once again the 'Baaghi 2' star broke the internet and left her follower mesmerized. Patani posted a picture in a beige bikini, kneeling down with attitude and making her fans drool over her. Disha posted the picture without any caption, as her look in enough to kill. Within 3 hours, her post got more than 1 million likes and over 6000 comments.

Let's check out her post first

Several of her followers have lost into the charm and they blasted her comment section with heart, crown and fire emojis. One of the user said, "This is amazing." One of her female fans said, "App ye sab photo mat diya karo dil me kuch hota hai." "Oh goddddddd you're looking sooo sexyyyy," exclaimed another follower. One comment perfectly sums up fans reaction, "Haye mera dil."

Previously, Disha shared a picture of herself in a brown bikini on social media, and her fans couldn't stop smiling. Disha glammed up her outfit with a set of gold earrings and a golden chain, keeping her makeup simple.

For the unversed, Netflix's latest offering, 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein,' appears to have fascinated Disha Patani. Disha took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself dancing to the show's theme track. For the uninitiated, the Netflix series is named after Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' from the film 'Baazigar.'

Disha Patani is working on a number of projects. Next up for the actress is Mohit Suri's ‘Ek Villain 2’. Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor, and John Abraham star in the action film. ‘KTina’, Ekta Kapoor's film, is also in her kitty.