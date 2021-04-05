Disha Patani looks sexy in backless top and skirt, rumoured beau Tiger Shroff reacts

Disha Patani never ceases to amaze whether it is with her figure-flaunting dresses or mini skirts and athleisure gym shorts. The actor recently posted several photos on her Instagram, nailing the retro look in Gen Z style.

In the photos, Disha wore a stunning backless metallic camisole top. The body-hugging sequinned top was teamed with a denim mini skirt. Disha completed her look with a silver chain belt that added a more retro feel to her outfit.

Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff also reacted to Disha's photos and posted a fire and a heart emoji. Disha shared the beautiful pictures on her Instagram with the caption, "Mood (sic)."

The actress regularly posts pictures in beachwear flaunting her well-toned and fit frame.

A few weeks back, with minimal make-up, Disha wore a two-piece with a slim white wrap around her waist. She stood bare feet on the sand.Disha prefers to do the image do all the taking and avoids a worded caption. She had uploaded an emoticon of a koala in a hammock, though, along with the image, suggesting holiday vibes.

In the photo, the actress could be seen striking a pose with utmost perfection as she touched her open hair and flaunted her well-toned legs. Disha's sister Khushboo, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and actor Elli Avrram had dropped in happy comments on the picture.

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham. She will also be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.