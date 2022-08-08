Disha Patani looks mesmerising in sexy golden bralette teamed with matching lehenga

Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Disha Patani sure knows how to stun fans with her looks and attires. Glamorous Disha often flaunts her sexy curves on Instagram, her recent photos in golden lehenga are the proof.

On Sunday, the Ek Villain Returns actress Disha burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos in a golden lehenga. In one of the pics, she can be seen donning a pink lehenga. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff reacted to the photos and wrote, “Whaaat?! Fav photo of you EVER. Damn, woman.” One of the social media users wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty,” another said, “Looking so beautiful.”

Take a look:

Amid their breakup reports, Tiger reviewed Disha's latest film Ek Villain Returns that hit theaters on July 29. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he uploaded the film's poster and wrote, "What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!" and added red heart and fire emojis.

Along with the same, he tagged the leads of the film - Disha, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria and the film's director Mohit Suri, who also helmed the prequel Ek Villain in 2014 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the leads with Riteish Deshmukh playing the villain in their lives.

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff had also reacted to the rumours of their split as he told Bombay Times, "Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe on his privacy. But I feel that they (Tiger and Disha) are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

On the other hand, Disha, who is currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns, has Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Nag Ashwin's big-budget science-fiction film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in her pipeline