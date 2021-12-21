Disha Patani leaves fans impressed as she aces a flying kick – WATCH

One of the most sought after actresses of recent times, Bollywood diva Disha Patani is not just a fashion icon for the youth but also a fitness enthusiast who has been giving major workout goals one social media post at a time. Disha's social media handle is filled with videos that certainly give action enthusiasts an adrenaline rush. Her Instagram is filled with videos of the diva performing different kinds of kicks, punches and displaying her passion for fitness.

Recently, Disha Patani dropped a uber-cool video in which the 'Radhe' star is seen jumping high in the air while practising a flying kick and we must say that she landed effortlessly and aced the kick.

Watch the video here:

Days ago, Disha made headlines after she dropped a video showing off her hourglass figure in a mirror selfie clip. In the video, Disha is seen wearing a horizontally striped sports bra teamed with pink hot pants. She ramp walks towards the mirror and then strikes a pose flaunting her curves.

Watch the video here:

On the work front, Disha is busy with an interesting lineup of projects including 'Ek Villian Returns' and 'Yodha'. While 'Yodha' is a full-on action film, it is something we will see Disha performing on screen for the first time and considering her prep for the same, seems like it is going to be a visual treat for the audience and her fans.