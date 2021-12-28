Disha Patani leaves fans drooling as she drops sizzling hot photo flaunting her curves in sexy red bikini

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is known for her glamorous looks, especially her chic swimwear and ultra-glam bikini choices. A water baby, Disha Patani loves holidaying on a beach and is often seen sharing racy photos clad in sexy bikinis, on her Instagram handle.

On Tuesday, Disha took to her Instagram handle once again to drop a sizzling hot photo of herself posing on the deck of her luxurious villa that overlooked the pristine Maldivian beach.

The actress is currently vacationing in the Maldives and is reportedly accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff.

In the now-viral photo, Disha is seen flaunting her envious beach body clad in a sexy red bikini. Clicked during sunset, Disha is seen standing in the backdrop of the Maldivian waters and the sky looking magical with the rays of the setting sun.

Check out Disha's photo below:



Meanwhile, Disha recently completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disha Patani confirmed the news on Saturday with a quirky video shot on the film set. In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Disha could be seen grooving on 'Who Sexy I'm Sexy' viral song with Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And it's a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra."Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.

The shooting of 'Yodha' began on November 27.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's newly-minted banner Mentor Disciple Films, 'Yodha' is reportedly an aerial action film, with the backdrop of an air hijack situation.The film, which is being helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, will release in theatres on November 11, 2022.