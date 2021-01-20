Disha Patani is in 'Maldives' state of mind, brings sexy back in blue bikini

Disha Patani knows how to slay in a bikini look which makes her fans go weak in their knees instantly. The actor is extremely comfortable in flaunting her fit body wearing swimwear. Her Instagram pages are filled with actor nailing the bikini look and doesn't shy in doing so. Now, that Disha is back from the Maldives, the actor is missing her vacation time and decided to take a trip down memory lane.

In the photo shared by Disha, the actor is seen wearing a strapless blue bikini top and a matching thong. She is seen in a pensive mood and leaning on a palm tree at the beach. Disha captioned the photo with a palm tree emoji and is looking sexy as ever.

Check out the photo below:

Disha visited the Maldives twice in two months with rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff. Although both were snapped together at the airport, they didn't share photos from the exotic locations.

During the coronavirus lockdown, Disha has been working out religiously maintaining her fit physique. She also shared a few videos of the same on her social media pages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which she is teaming up with Salman Khan after 2019 release Bharat. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was slated to release during Eid weekend in 2020. However, due to the pandemic, it has been postponed and will now hit the screens during Eid weekend this year.

Disha also has KTina which is reportedly based on the life of Ekta Kapoor.