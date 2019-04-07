Disha Patani: I am always nervous while working with Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani recently attended the launch of a popular beverage company's new anthem 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag' which is composed, written and sung by Badshah. Released by T-Series and directed by "Baaghi 2" helmer Ahmed Khan, the ad features both Tiger and Disha.

Talking about the same, Tiger said, "It is nostalgic to be working with the 'Baaghi 2' team. It was fun working with all of them."Disha, who earlier teamed up with Tiger for "Baaghi 2", said she was nervous about working with him."I am thankful to Ahmed Khan for making me look confident. I am always nervous while working with Tiger. He dances really well and fast and to match up to to him I have to work very hard," she said.

Watch 'Har Ghoont Mein Swag' here:

Tiger Shroff also talked about "Student of the Year 2" and said that he is aware of the expectations from the film. The 2012 hit film "Student of the Year" marked the Bollywood debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It was directed and produced by Karan Johar.

The sequel produced by Johar, features Tiger in the lead and marks the debut of Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, daughter of Chunky Pandey.

"I am both excited and nervous. There is pressure, there are expectations. But I am happy with the product that Karan Johar and director Punit Malhotra have put together for us," Tiger told reporters here at an event. The actor said the trailer of the film will be out in four days.

Directed by Punit, "SOTY 2" is slated to be released on May 10.