Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s family has received strong assurance of safety from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the recent firing incident outside their Bareilly residence.

In a late-night phone call to Disha’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, the CM expressed solidarity and promised that the culprits would be brought to justice. “The entire state stands with you, and there will be no negligence in your security,” the CM reportedly told him, adding that the shooters would be tracked down “even from the depths of the earth.”

The incident took place at around 3:30 am on September 12, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire outside the Patani home. In his police complaint, Jagdish Patani said that he rushed to the balcony after hearing the shots and was fired at when he confronted the assailants. He narrowly escaped by ducking.

Shortly after, a social media post allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the post was deleted the next morning, and the account was taken down later in the day.

Following the complaint, Bareilly police registered a case of attempted murder and immediately provided security cover to the Patani family. The Chief Minister’s OSD also contacted the family to reassure them that their safety was the government’s responsibility and strict action would follow.