Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Mother Dairy cuts prices across products; milk, ghee, paneer now more affordable after GST waiver; check revised rates here

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety

Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar's parents in trouble, her father absconds amid kidnapping charges

Ileana D’Cruz says she almost walked out of Barfi after Anurag Basu lashed out at her on set: ‘I broke down, called producer...'

BIG win for Mukesh Ambani as Reliance raises Rs 21000 crore in…, here’s what we know

BAD News for Pakistan: ICC refuses to remove Andy Pycroft from referees panel over handshake row, here's all you need to know

Rs 1320462055500 lawsuit: US President Trump sues The New York Times for defamation and libel, here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor slaying Manish Malhotra's blush pink lehenga is masterclass in how to wear pink with poise

Janhvi Kapoor sets festive outfit goals in Manish Malhotra's blush pink outfit

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

ED summons Sonu Sood in illegal betting app case

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, Washington rakes up corn, Donald Trump's domestic politics exposed!

India-US trade talks: After Russian oil, it rakes up corn, Trump exposed!

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety

In a late-night phone call to Disha’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, the CM expressed solidarity and promised that the culprits would be brought to justice.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Disha Patani house firing: Yogi Adityanath steps in, father reveals late-night call with UP CM after family fears for safety
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s family has received strong assurance of safety from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after the recent firing incident outside their Bareilly residence.

In a late-night phone call to Disha’s father, Jagdish Singh Patani, a retired deputy superintendent of police, the CM expressed solidarity and promised that the culprits would be brought to justice. “The entire state stands with you, and there will be no negligence in your security,” the CM reportedly told him, adding that the shooters would be tracked down “even from the depths of the earth.”

The incident took place at around 3:30 am on September 12, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire outside the Patani home. In his police complaint, Jagdish Patani said that he rushed to the balcony after hearing the shots and was fired at when he confronted the assailants. He narrowly escaped by ducking.

Shortly after, a social media post allegedly linked to gangster Goldy Brar’s associates claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the post was deleted the next morning, and the account was taken down later in the day.

Following the complaint, Bareilly police registered a case of attempted murder and immediately provided security cover to the Patani family. The Chief Minister’s OSD also contacted the family to reassure them that their safety was the government’s responsibility and strict action would follow.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after massive landslide hits Mandi, rescue op underway
Himachal Pradesh: 3 dead after massive landslide hits Mandi, rescue op underway
IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami in elite list
Harmanpreet Kaur creates history against Australia; joins Mithali Raj, Jhulan
Viral video: Salman Khan trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main', calls him, Aamir Khan 'little stars' for this reason
Viral video: Salman trolls himself, says '3 expressions pe chal raha hu main'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans say 'jodi acchi hai'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik caught in a love spark? Fans react
Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE regions of Tamil Nadu, check full forecast here
Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE