Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: India hold nerve to beat Oman by 21 runs, seal top spot in Group A

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police

Viral video: Makeup artist transforms into Kajol so perfectly, fans ask if it’s AI

Estonia says 3 Russian jets entered its airspace, NATO calls it 'reckless behaviour'

Salman Khan wraps up Battle of Galwan in 45 days, director Apoorva Lakhia says 'froze, baked, shivered, sucked oxygen but...'

Massive 6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Russian coast

Not Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, this is India’s largest airport by land size, its in…, name is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian bowler to achieve landmark T20I milestone

IND vs OMN, Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh scripts history, becomes first Indian

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' globally

DNA TV Show: Why Donald Trump called London Mayor Sadiq Khan 'among the worst' g

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 11:25 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Disha Patani house firing: Two juvenile shooters from Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang arrested by Delhi Police
Disha Patani/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Two juvenile shooters of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang allegedly involved in firing outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly were apprehended in Delhi, an official said on Friday. The accused, both aged around 17 years, were apprehended by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, they said. The accused are natives of Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and carry a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads. 

A senior police officer said that weapons including pistol were recovered from their possession. "They were directly involved in the firing outside the actress' residence in Bareilly on September 11 while they were also involved in the firing that took place on September 12," the officer added. The juveniles will be sent to Bareilly on a warrant for further questioning, he added. 

Unidentified assailants had fired multiple rounds outside Patani's Bareilly residence around 3.45 am on September 12, creating panic in the locality. A case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime. 

On September 17, two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang allegedly involved in the firing were shot dead in an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad. The encounter was carried out in a joint operation by Delhi Police Special Cell, Uttar Pradesh STF and Haryana STF, they said. The deceased were identified as Ravinder, resident of Haryana's Rohtak, and Arun from Haryana's Sonipat, they said.

READ | The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Was Tamannaah Bhatia's song Ghafoor removed from Aryan Khan's Netflix show at last minute?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos in Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut; Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor and more
The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Full list of 21 star-studded cameos
A New Wave of Defence Self-Reliance: How Private Players Are Strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat
Private Sector's Role in India's Defense Self-Reliance
'I've become like Rohit Sharma': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025 toss vs Oman goes viral
'I've become like Rohit': Suryakumar Yadav's hilarious gaffe at Asia Cup 2025
Crackdown on India-origin people: ICE agents detain, jail green card holder living for 30 years in US
Crackdown on Indians: ICE detains, jails green card holder living for 30 yrs
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta by his side, makes stylish entry holding…, video goes viral
Akash Ambani attends The Ba***ds Of Bollywood premiere with Radhika Merchant
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE