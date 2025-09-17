Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter

The police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence inputs, and matched records from neighbouring states, leading to the identification of the shooters as Ravindra, son of Kallu, resident of Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra, resident of Indian Colony, Gohana Road in Sonipat.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 17, 2025, 09:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter
Disha Patani house firing case
Two active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Barar gang, accused of opening fire outside the residence of Bollywood actor Disha Patani in Bareilly last week, have been killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Delhi Police's Crime Investigation Unit in Ghaziabad on Wednesday, officials said.

Sharing the first update about the encounter, the news agency ANI posted on X at 7:53 PM, "Firing outside actor Disha Patani's father Jagdish Patani's residence | Uttar Pradesh STF arrests two accused, identified as Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun, following an encounter. Both accused were injured in the encounter that happened in Ghaziabad. STF says that both accused belong to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang: UP STF."

Twenty eight minutes later at 8:21 PM came another post that read, "#UPDATE | Both the accused (Ravinda alias Kullu and Arun), who were injured following an encounter with the police, have succumbed to injuries: Delhi Police."

After the shocking incident that took place on September 12, a case was registered at the Bareilly Kotwali police station, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed immediate action in the matter, reiterating the state government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime. 

Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order, Amitabh Yash, said that police examined CCTV footage, gathered intelligence inputs, and matched records from neighbouring states, leading to the identification of the shooters as Ravindra, son of Kallu, resident of Kahni in Rohtak, and Arun, son of Rajendra, resident of Indian Colony, Gohana Road in Sonipat.

On Wednesday, a joint team of the STF's Noida unit and Delhi Police intercepted the duo in Tronica City, Ghaziabad. In the ensuing exchange of fire, both accused were kiled.  The ADG confirmed that both Ravindra and Arun are active members of the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang. Ravindra has a criminal history and has been involved in several previous cases. A Glock and a Zigana pistol, along with a large quantity of cartridges, were recovered from the spot, he added.

