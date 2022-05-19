Disha Patani gives major fitness goals as she flaunts ripped abs in new workout video

Disha Patani/File photo

There is no doubt that Disha Patani is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. The B-town diva time and again gives her fans a peek at her workout regime and motivates her followers to stay fit. For those who ever wondered how Disha manages to outshine everyone in dance numbers, her ripped physique is the fitness mantra!

On Wednesday, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of her performing a deadlift, which is considered to be one of the toughest exercises for the back. Looking at Disha's dedication to fitness, all her fans and followers hailed her in the comment section.



Disha wore tight-fitted leggings and a sports bra which made her look sporty and lean.

Recently, Disha Patani joined the shoot of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's big-budget movie Project K.

Prabhas was mentioned in Disha's Instagram status. The actress shared a photo of a slew of lunch boxes, which were obviously sent by Prabhas. Disha captioned the photo, saying, "Thank you Prabhas for spoiling us". Prabhas' super delicious food appeared to be disrupting the Loafer actress' diet.

Prabhas bringing delicious and a lot of homemade food to the film crew he is working with is not new to his co-workers. It was previously Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's turn, and now it is Disha's turn.

Nag Ashwin directs the science fiction film Project-K, which is produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. Disha was greeted warmly by the team the other day when they sent her a box of goodies and roses.

Disha's role in the movie appears to be a significant one, despite the fact that the makers have kept the details under wraps.

Disha also has Yodha and Ek Villain Returns lined up.