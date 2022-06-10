Disha Patani flaunts her toned body in gym selfie, photo goes viral

Disha Patan/Instagram

Disha Patani is recognised for her steamy photographs that raise the temperature. The actress is also a fitness fanatic who frequently shows off her workouts. She took a mirror selfie in the gym the other day, which went viral.

Check out the photo here:

A few days ago, the actress took to her social media and shared a video of her performing a deadlift, which is considered to be one of the toughest exercises for the back. Looking at Disha's dedication to fitness, all her fans and followers hailed her in the comment section.



Disha wore tight-fitted leggings and a sports bra which made her look sporty and lean.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Disha shared a picture of a hamper containing a beautiful bouquet of red and pink roses received from the Project K team. The hamper had a note on the top of it that read, "Dear Disha, Project K welcomes you. We are thrilled to have you onboard - Vyjayanthi Movies". Vyjayanthi Movies is the production house bankrolling the project.

Talking about Disha's upcoming projects, the sizzling actress will be seen in two exciting films later this year. The first is Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, and the second is Mohit Suri's spiritual sequel to his own 2014 film Ek Villain, titled Ek Villain Returns, which also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The former arrives in cinema halls on November 11, while the latter will hit theatres on July 8.



Coming back to Project K, Nag Ashwin's last feature film Mahanati, a biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri, was a huge blockbuster. It earned several awards and received critical acclaim too. With Project K, the director plans to go pan-India as he has roped in three of the biggest stars from the Indian film industry - Deepika, Prabhas, and Amitabh.