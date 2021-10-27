Disha Patani flaunts her sexy figure in stylish ivory bikini, lays on the beach in VIRAL photo

One of the fittest and hottest Bollywood actors Disha Patani is famous for her breathtaking vacation photos. While Disha has not traveled for a while, her latest Instagram posts seem to suggest that she is reminiscing the Maldives vacation she took with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff to the Maldives earlier this year.

Apart from fitness videos and sweating it out in the gym, Disha often shares with her followers' bikini-clad photos from her beach vacations. On Wednesday, Disha shared another unseen photo from her beach vacation.

In the photo, Disha can be seen laying on the beach sand, enjoying the waves as they crash into her. Disha can be seen flaunting her svelte figure in an ivory stylish two-piece bikini. The photo is currently going viral on social media.

Earlier in September, Disha had shared another drool-worthy photo sending the internet into a tizzy. Clad in a strapless bandeau pink bikini top teamed with a matching string bikini bottom, Disha flaunted her envious figure with aplomb as she stood knee-deep in water. "Missing the (sun beach emoticons)," Disha wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva and was released on OTT.

Disha will be next seen in filmmaker Mohit Suri's much-awaited film 'Ek Villain Returns' along with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and 'Tadap' actor Tara Sutaria. Disha Patani will also be seen in the drama produced by Ekta Kapoor named 'KTina'.