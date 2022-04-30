Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in short lilac dress, photos goes viral

Disha Patani/Instagram

Heropanti 2, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was finally released yesterday, April 29. Last night, April 28, the film's creators organised a private screening for close friends in the industry in Mumbai. Disha Patani, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, also made a gorgeous appearance at the screening in a Lilac dress that accentuated her curves.

Now the actress has dropped photos on Instagram and fans can’t stop gushing over her.





Take a look at the photos here:

Disha Patani understands how to delight her fans both on and off the screen. She has some devastating moves in addition to her chiselled, toned body and natural charisma. Every time Disha posts something, it quickly goes viral. Her latest video is sure to be a hit, as the actress demonstrated her martial arts prowess with utmost sincerity.

In the latest fun reel, Disha and her trainer Raakesh Yadhav were seen in action mode after the latter threw away Disha's pet dog Bella's soft toy. Disha called him for a fight, and they both get into hand-to-hand combat. Disha blocked Yadhav's attack and she kicked him on his chest. At last, Disha pinned him down. Disha posted the reel with the caption, "Don't mess with Bella."



Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are rumoured to be dating for some time now. While there has been no official announcement, their dinner dates and vacations together hint that the couple will make it official anytime soon.

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' co-starring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor. She also has 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra.