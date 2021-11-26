Disha Patani flaunts her sexy curves in printed red bikini, drops sizzling pic

Disha Patani has various monochrome ensembles in her collection, ranging from yellow to greens, blues, and orange. However, it's safe to assume that neutral colours are the star's favourites, with black and white colours topping her list.



The actress was recently on a trip, during which she shared a number of photos. As she misses the trip, she has resorted to Instagram to share yet another shot from her collection.

Take a look

Recently, Disha Patani was snapped attending the special screening of her 'Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai' co-star Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer film 'Antim: The Final Truth'. And while several photos and videos of the B-town diva posing for the paps at the screening surfaced online, her appearance was received with the same enthusiasm as it usually is.

Netizens who came across Disha's video shared on celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle noticed that Disha Patani looked 'different'

While Disha did look gorgeous in the chic attire flaunting the casual look, her facial features caught the attention of netizens. Netizens noticed that her face looked different and took to the comments section to write about it. Several social media users asked why Disha looked 'so different', while others speculated if she got a facial surgery or a nose job done.