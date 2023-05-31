Disha Patani flaunts her perfectly toned body in sexy black corset thigh-high slit gown, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

Disha Patani flaunts her perfectly toned body in black corset gown

Disha Patani recently impressed fans with her sexy dance moves in The Entertainers Tour. The actress often raises the temperature with her bold looks on Instagram. Recently, the actress took the internet by storm as she flaunted her perfectly toned body in a black gown.

On Tuesday, Disha Patani took to her Instagram and shared a video flaunting her perfectly toned body in a black corset gown which had a deep plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The actress completed her look with a silver neckpiece and kept her locks open. She opted for dewy makeup and red lipstick which enhanced her look. The actress used Doja Cat’s song in the background.

Netizens were mesmerized by Disha Patani’s beauty and heaped praise on the actress. Actress’ best friend Mouni Roy also commented, “My Magic manic Belle.” One of the fans commented, “hotness and boldness overloaded.” Another said, “Disha supremacy.” Another commented, “hottest.” Another fan commented, “why so gorgeous.”

During the Entertainers Tour, Disha Patani set the internet on fire with her dance moves as she grooved on MS Dhoni and Blackpink’s song and had fans drooling over her hotness. The actress was also joined by Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, and Nora Fatehi among others in the Entertainers Tour.

Disha Patani was last seen in the movie Ek Villain Returns which failed to perform well at the box office. The actress will be next seen in the movie Yodha starring Sidharth Malhotra. Helmed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, Yodha is an action thriller that also stars Rashi Khanna. The movie is scheduled to release on September 15. The actress also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan. Other than this, the actress will also be seen in Kanguva starring Suriya.

