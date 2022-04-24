Disha Patani shows off her martial art skills for pet Bella, Tiger Shroff's mother reacts

Disha Patani

Disha Patani knows how to keep her fans entertained on-screen and off-screen. Apart from her chiselled, toned body, and attractive charm, she has got some lethal moves too. Every time Disha post something, it becomes viral in no time. Her latest reel is destined to be a sensation, as the actress showed her martial art skills with sheer conviction.

In the latest fun reel, Disha and her trainer Raakesh Yadhav were seen in action mode after the latter threw away Disha's pet dog Bella's soft toy. Disha called him for a fight, and they both get into hand-to-hand combat. Disha blocked Yadhav's attack and she kicked him on his chest. At last, Disha pinned him down. Disha posted the reel with the caption, "Don't mess with Bella."

Watch the video

Disha has left her fans impressed over her moves, and they had gone gaga about it. Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff commented, "Woaaaaah." A user commented, "Disha patani promoting tigers heropanti in a smart way." Another user used Tiger Shroff's famous dialogue and said, "Arre chhoti bachi ho kya. ek soft toy ke liye itna maar diya bechare ko." A netizen added, "Wow so strong, I'm getting scared. R u stronger than tiger shroff now. Kya tum chotti bachi se badi bachi ho gaye ho?"

Previously, Disha Patani took the internet by storm as she posed in a sexy monokini. Known for her bikini looks and risque fashion choices, Disha Patani's monokini photo did not come as a surprise for netizens. However, many were of the opinion that Disha went a little too far with her recent revealing monokini photo.

On one hand, while Disha's fans went gaga over the actress's hourglass figure and her flawless skin, another section of netizens weren't impressed. And therefore, they trolled Disha by dropping some hate-filled, harsh and mean comments on Twitter and Instagram. On the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.