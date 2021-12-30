Disha Patani enjoys pool day wearing sexy pink bikini, video goes VIRAL

Disha Patani's collection includes a variety of outfits ranging from dresses, skirts to co-ord sets etc. However, it's safe to conclude that the star prefers neutral colours, with pink, white, and black tints topping her list.

The actress recently went on a trip and shared several photos from it. She has now posted a video in which she can be seen enjoying in the pool wearing a pink bikini.

Take a look at the video here-

Disha took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a gorgeous photo of herself posing on the deck of her luxurious villa, which overlooks a beautiful Maldivian beach.

Disha is seen in the photo flaunting her stunning beach body in a fiery red bikini. Disha is photographed against the backdrop of the Maldivian waters, with the setting sun's rays.

Meanwhile, Disha recently completed shooting for the upcoming action-drama 'Yodha' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

Disha Patani confirmed the news on Saturday with a quirky video shot on the film set. In the video shared on her Instagram handle, Disha could be seen grooving on 'Who Sexy I'm Sexy' viral song with Sidharth Malhotra. Sharing the clip, she wrote, "And it's a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra."Apart from Disha and Sidharth, the film also stars Raashii Khanna in the lead role.