Disha Patani drops stunning pics in floral dress, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha reacts

Disha Patani has a sizable fan base on social media. On Instagram, the 'Malang' actress frequently provides her followers with alluring photos, glimpses of her day and more

The actress recently shared a couple of photos from her beach getaway on the photo-sharing app. In the photos, Disha Patani is seen with her back to the camera, facing the sun. and is wearing a floral dress in cream colour.

Comments poured in from all sides as soon as she posted the photos on Instagram. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha used the heart emojis in the comments section.

Disha Patani's most recent project with Salman Khan was Prabhu Deva's ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. ‘Bharat’, a 2019 film starring Katrina Kaif and Tabu. Tiger Shroff's father, Jackie Shroff, and actor Randeep Hooda play key parts in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Along with Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham, she will next be seen in ‘Ek Villain 2’.

Disha Patani is most known for her roles in films like as ‘Baaghi 2’, in which she co-starred with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, and ‘Kung Fu Yoga’. Former model Disha Patani made her big Bollywood debut in 2015 with ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, a sports biopic co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kiara Advani also appeared in the film. She also starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu in Mohit Suri's action film Malang.