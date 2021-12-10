Disha Patani drops sexy video, flaunts her curves in sports bra and hot pants - WATCH

If there's one Bollywood diva who can win over her fans with just a simple mirror selfie video that lasts only a few seconds, it has to be Disha Patani! Undoubtedly one of the fittest B-town heroines, Disha Patani's envious curves, perfectly flats abs and well-toned body are to die for.

Disha works hard to remain fit and is constantly working towards upping her game and her Instagram workout videos and photos are proof! In fact, she's often inspired her fans and motivated them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and stay fit, which is one of the many reasons why she has a loyal fan base on social media who look forward to her every video and photo.

Recently, Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle to treat her fans with a sizzling hot video of herself, showing off her hourglass figure in a mirror selfie clip. In the video, Disha is seen wearing a horizontally striped sports bra teamed with pink hot pants. She ramp walks towards the mirror and then strikes a pose flaunting her curves.

Watch the video here:

Disha Patani was recently in the news when she made an appearance at Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth' special screening in Mumbai. Several photographs and videos of Disha surfaced online and she was massively trolled for looking 'different'. Netizens speculated if she has undergone the knife as her nose and her lips looked different.

Later, when she attended 'Tadap' premiere, she was again trolled for sporting a revealing dress during winners. Some asked if she even felt the need to cover up sometimes.

On the work front, Disha Patani will be next seen in 'Ek Villain 2' which also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham in the lead roles.