Bollywood

Disha Patani defends Karan Johar against nepotism allegations: ‘I was just 18 when…’

Disha Patani reveals it was Karan Johar who first spotted him during her modeling days.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 09:26 AM IST

Disha Patani reacts to nepotism allegations against Karan Johar
Karan Johar has often been slammed for promoting nepotism and working with star kids only. However, recently, during the trailer launch event of Yodha, Disha Patani defended him and revealed that he was the one who spotted her at first. 

Defending Karan Johar against the nepotism allegations, Disha Patani said, “If I am an actress today, it is also because of Karan Johar; because he was the one who actually spotted me when I was modeling. I was just 18. I feel like I wouldn’t have been here if he hadn't spotted me at that time. So when people say whatever (hinting at nepotism)... I am an outsider. So I feel like this is the opportunity that he gave me”.

While Karan Johar replied with an 'I love you’ and showered the actress with hugs, Sidharth Malhotra also added, “Kya baat kar rahi ho Disha, main bhi (What are you saying Disha, me too)." He was referring to how he made his acting debut in the filmmaker's 2012 movie Student Of The Year.

Karan Johar also hit back at nepotism allegations against him and said, “To everyone who accuses us of working only with insiders, Shashank Khaitan (filmmaker) is our brand ambassador of an outsider. Sagar and Pushkar (directors of Yodha) represent outsiders. So, the next time anyone trolls us, they should look at Yodha because the lead is also an outsider. So are Raashii and Disha. Hence, I think I deserve another crown now. Whoever may have tried to behead me, watch out for Yodha!” 

Helmed by Pushkar Ojha, and Sagar Ambre and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, Yodha stars Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani in key roles wherein Sidharth will be seen wearing the uniform once again after Shershah. The action thriller is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 15.

