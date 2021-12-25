Disha Patani completes ‘Yodha’ shoot, drops quirky video with Sidharth Malhotra

Disha Patani, who was recently cast as the lead in Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' took to social media today to update fans on the film's wrap.

Disha shared a video with Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of the film. In the caption, she wrote, "And it’s a wrapppp #yodha @sidmalhotra "

In the video, the two can be seen dancing and having a good time to a song that has gone viral on Instagram.

Sidharth too shared a video on the same audio but the video also featured a dog.

Disha Patani recently released a video in which the 'Radhe' star is seen jumping high in the air while practising a flying kick, and we must say, she nailed it.

Disha made headlines a few days ago when she posted a video in which she flaunted her hourglass body in a mirror selfie. Disha is seen in the video sporting a pink hot pants and a horizontally striped sports bra. She takes a ramp walk towards the mirror before striking a pose that accentuates her curves.

For the unversed, 'Yodha' is a full-fledged action film in which we will see Disha execute action on screen, and given her preparation, the audience and her fans are in for a visual treat. Aside from that, Disha is working on a film called 'Ek Villain Returns.'