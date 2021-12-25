Search icon
Disha Patani completes ‘Yodha’ shoot, drops quirky video with Sidharth Malhotra

In the video, the two can be seen dancing and having a good time to a song that has gone viral on Instagram.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2021, 08:35 PM IST

Disha Patani, who was recently cast as the lead in Dharma Productions' 'Yodha' took to social media today to update fans on the film's wrap.

 

Disha shared a video with Sidharth Malhotra from the sets of the film. In the caption, she wrote, "And it’s a wrapppp #yodha  @sidmalhotra "

Disha Patani recently released a video in which the 'Radhe' star is seen jumping high in the air while practising a flying kick, and we must say, she nailed it.

Disha made headlines a few days ago when she posted a video in which she flaunted her hourglass body in a mirror selfie. Disha is seen in the video sporting a pink hot pants and a horizontally striped sports bra. She takes a ramp walk towards the mirror before striking a pose that accentuates her curves.

For the unversed, 'Yodha' is a full-fledged action film in which we will see Disha execute action on screen, and given her preparation, the audience and her fans are in for a visual treat. Aside from that, Disha is working on a film called 'Ek Villain Returns.'

