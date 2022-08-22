Disha Patani burns the internet with her sexy photos in bikini

Credit: Disha Patani/Instagram

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is one of the hottest actresses in the Hindi film industry. The actress often flaunts her toned body and sexy curves with her beautiful pictures on social media. Recently, she shared photos in which she can be seen posing in a sexy peach colour bikini.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “passion can drive you crazy, but is there any other way to live?.” With more than four thousand comments, and 9 lakh likes, her pictures went viral on social media. Her fans dropped hearts and fire emojis under her photos.

A few days ago, the actress shared her steamy pictures.

Earlier, the Ek Villain Returns actress Disha burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos in a golden lehenga. In one of the pics, she can be seen donning a pink lehenga. Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff reacted to the photos and wrote, “Whaaat?! Fav photo of you EVER. Damn, woman.” One of the social media users wrote, “You are just an icon of beauty,” another said, “Looking so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, amid their breakup reports, Tiger reviewed Disha's latest film Ek Villain Returns that hit theaters on July 29. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he uploaded the film's poster and wrote, "What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!" and added red heart and fire emojis.

Along with the same, he tagged the leads of the film - Disha, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria and the film's director Mohit Suri, who also helmed the prequel Ek Villain in 2014 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the leads with Riteish Deshmukh playing the villain in their lives.

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff had also reacted to the rumours of their split as he told Bombay Times, "Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe on his privacy. But I feel that they (Tiger and Disha) are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."