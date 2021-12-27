'Even beggars don't wear such torn clothes': Disha Patani brutally trolled for her latest airport look in ripped jeans

Bollywood diva Disha Patani is a true style icon and fitness enthusiast who keeps sharing her sexy pictures and reels on her Instagram account. The 'Radhe' actress also keeps sharing videos in which she is seen performing kicks and punches giving major fitness goals to her fans and followers. However, the actress is in news now as she became the latest target of the internet trolls.

In a recent viral video shared by the celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account on Monday, Disha is seen on the airport flaunting her latest airport look. The actress is seen wearing a brown top with a plunging neckline and blue ripped jeans. As soon as the video was shared, the trolls targeted the 'Malang' actress. One of them wrote, "Even beggars don't wear such torn clothes" and another commented "Bhikhari lag rahi hai". A netizen even made a sarcastic remark saying, "Kitni gareeb hai, fate kapde pehen ne pad rahe hain, kya hoga mere desh ka", while another questioned her, "Why so much skin show all the time?".



Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani recently wrapped her portion in 'Yodha', upcoming action franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra. The film will also feature Raashii Khanna, who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil industries, as the second leading lady. Along with the Dharma Productions' action film, Disha will also be seen in Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'. It is a sequel to 2014 film 'Ek Villain' and will also star John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.