Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna to star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in 'Yodha' - CONFIRMED!

After conquering hearts and earning applause for his bravura act of Capt. Vikram Batra with war-drama 'Shershaah,' Sidharth Malhotra has found his footing again in Bollywood. His next film 'Yodha' has already become a topic of discussion, and now Disha Patani and Rasshii Khanna have been confirmed for the film. The upcoming action-thriller is been produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Production and they officially welcomed the newest members of the team by saying, "Our two female leads of #Yodha are coming to hijack your hearts - welcoming Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna to the family! See you in cinemas on 11th November, 2022!"

Check out the announcement post-

Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, 'Yodha' is touted to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller and the look of Sidharth has already left fans curious for the film.

The 'Baaghi 2' star Disha Patani was last seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai.' Patani is among the fittest icon among the current generation of actors, and her addition will bring more value to the film. Talking about the second leading lady, Raashii Khanna, she is a well-known actress who has predominately worked in Tamil and Telegu cinema, and left a lasting impression in films like 'Bhramam,' 'World Famous Lover,' and 'Rang De.' 'Yodha' will release in cinemas on November 11 2022.