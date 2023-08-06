Headlines

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

In the viral video, Disha Patai can be seen introducing Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 10:40 AM IST

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Tiger Shroff, is now making headlines after a video of her with her ‘gym buddy’ Aleksandar Ilic went viral. In the viral video, the actress can be seen introducing Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Varinder Chawla with the caption, “'He is my boyfriend'- #DishaPatani confirms her relationship with rumoured boyfriend #AleksanderAlexIlic?” Social media users reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Whatever it is, is only best friend.” The second one said, “Finally She clearly admitted it.” The third one said, “Tiger shroff crying in corner.”

For the uninitiated, Disha Patani and Tiger Patani were rumoured to be dating each other for six years before their alleged breakup in August last year. The two of them never made their relationship official. In Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, Tiger somehow confirmed their separation reports when he stated that he has recently become single, without taking anyone's name. After deciding to go on their different paths, the rumoured ex-couple was spotted together at an event in Delhi on Saturday, July 1. Their photos and videos, shared by celebrity paparazzo Yogen Shah and the Instant Bollywood portal on their Instagram pages, went viral on social media.

The two actors were seen sitting next to each other and talking to each other in the clips. Tiger and Disha didn't pose together for the shutterbugs. While the former looked dashing in a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes, the latter looked glamorous in a purple crop top with white pants and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha's next release will be the actioner Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. After multiple delays, the Dharma Productions film will finally hit the theatres on October 27. Tiger's actioner Ganapath - Part 1, also featuring Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan, arrives in theatres a week earlier on October 20.

Read|Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

