Disha Patani aces 720 kick, rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff reacts– WATCH

When it comes to pushing her fans to reach fitness goals, Disha Patani takes no chances. She keeps her Instagram followers engaged by posting videos of herself dancing, working out, and doing other things.

This time, she dropped a video of herself acing the 720 kick, and it appears that the actress is proud of her accomplishment.

Take a look at the video-

Netizens flocked to the comment section to express their admiration for the actress. Tiger Shroff, her rumoured boyfriend, also praised her and her trainer. He wrote, Woah u did it finally and so clean, amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir

In an old video, Disha first showcased her kickboxing skills, and then she kicked and flipped twice in the air. The song ‘Flixterr’ from Naruto played in the background.

Disha had shared a video of her climbing a stack of mattresses and then delivering a perfect backflip. Ayesha Shroff, Suzanne Khan and Alisha Singh were impressed with Disha skills. The ‘Baaghi 2’ actress shared the video with a bird face emoji.

For the unversed, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating. Despite the fact that the two have yet to make a formal announcement, they are frequently seen together. Disha celebrated her 28th birthday with Tiger and his sister, Krishna Shroff.

Krishna recently opened up about Tiger and Disha’s relationship and said they are always happy with each other.