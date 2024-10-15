After the tragic loss of her 4-month-old daughter, this actress adopted four villages.

Santha Kumari, known as Disco Shanti, is an Indian actress renowned for her item numbers, especially in South India. Over her career, she has appeared in more than 900 films across various Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and Odia.

But do you know after the tragic loss of her 4-month-old daughter, Santha Kumari, also known as Disco Shanti, adopted four villages? She runs a foundation dedicated to helping students and providing support to those in need.

Let's take a look at her life

Disco Shanti is the daughter of Tamil actor C. L. Anandan, who acted in various films, including Vijayapuri Veeran and Kaattumallika. She has a younger sister named Lalitha Kumari, who is also an actress. In 1996, Disco Shanti married Telugu actor Sri Hari and chose to step away from her acting career.

The couple had three children, but their daughter Akshara sadly passed away when she was just four months old. In her memory, they founded the Akshara Foundation, which focuses on providing fluoride-free water to villages and school supplies to students. They also adopted four villages in the Medchal area to further support their community.

Sri Hari faced health issues related to a liver condition and collapsed while filming the movie R... Rajkumar. He was taken to the hospital but unfortunately passed away later.