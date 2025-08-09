Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

First Indian film to earn Rs 100 crore worldwide starred newcomer, had Rajesh Khanna in cameo, beat Sholay to become...

The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Disco Dancer beat Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Sholay to become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 09:03 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Disco Dancer

The 2008 action thriller Ghajini, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Aamir Khan, Asin, Pradeep Rawat, and Jiah Khan, shattered multiple box office records and became the first Indian film to earn over Rs 100 crore in net domestic collections. This milestone marked the beginning of the '100-crore club' in Indian cinema. However, the first Indian film to surpass Rs 100 crore in worldwide box office collections was released more than 40 years ago. Initially a sleeper hit in India, it went on to become a massive blockbuster in the Soviet Union. That film was the 1982 dance-action classic Disco Dancer.

Disco Dancer budget and box office

Produced on a modest budget of just Rs 2 crore, Disco Dancer grossed Rs 6.42 crore in India. Upon its release in the Soviet Union in 1984, the film became a massive box office sensation, running in packed theatres for weeks. It earned 60 million Soviet Rubles there, equivalent to Rs 94.42 crore. This took the film’s total worldwide gross to Rs 100.82 crore, making Disco Dancer the first Indian film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark globally. Mithun Chakraborty was a newcomer when the dance action film released and its blockbuster success made him a superstar.

How Disco Dancer beat Sholay

The Mithun Chakraborty-starrer beat Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Sholay to become the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. Its record was broken by Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit's Hum Aapke Hain Koun, that minted Rs 135 crore gross at the global box office.

Disco Dancer cast and director

Led by Mithun Chakraborty, Disco Dancer had Om Puri, Om Shivpuri, Gita Siddharth, and Karan Razdan in supporting roles with the superstar Rajesh Khanna making a cameo appearance. The film was written by acclaimed Urdu and Hindi poet Rahi Masoom Raza and was both produced and directed by Babbar Subhash.

READ | Coolie: Rajinikanth film to become biggest Tamil opener globally, set to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, has already earned Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
