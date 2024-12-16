In an unseen video, the actress bends down to take blessings from Naga’s feet as a sign of respect and love. The clip didn’t go down well with some internet users as they slammed the couple, a few defended the traditional act.

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya have been making headlines for their beautiful display of tradition. Several pictures and videos from their dreamy wedding are circulating on the internet, with netizens swooning over their romance. However, there is a section of social media users who have been closely inspecting their wedding videos.

In one unseen video, Sobhita can be seen touching Naga’s feet as part of the ritual at a Tamil wedding. The actress bends down to take blessings from Naga’s feet as a sign of respect and love. The clip didn’t go down well with some internet users as they slammed the couple, a few defended the traditional act. A user reacted, “This just boils my blood. Not just in reference to them but in general. How we girls will fight for equality when we literally give a higher position to our husbands by touching their feet. I know it is a part of culture in almost all the religions in India but it is high time that it goes away.”

Another user argued saying, “Jeez people get offended by anything these days. Just following an age-old tradition doesn't mean she is submissive or that she will not get her equality.” “Ok I know this is cringy, but it’s a part of the Telugu Indian wedding sequence. I have seen it being done at weddings of people who are very modern,” added a netizen. “Ewwww this is so disappointing , without any words just place patriarchy on top,” commented another netizen.

Earlier, a video showing Naga’s father Nagarjuna Akkineni holding Sobhita’s hair at the temple sparked debate on the internet. The couple tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on December 4, 2024. The couple had maintained a low profile about their relationship before publicly announcing their engagement with a romantic ring exchange on August 8, 2024.