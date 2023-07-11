Headlines

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

This actor-turned-filmmaker has directed six films that were the highest grossing Indian films at the time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 02:32 PM IST

Since trade experts began keeping track of the box office collections of movies in India, over 80 films have achieved the distinction of ruling the charts and becoming the highest-grossing film in a particular year. Generations of actors and stars have headlined these films and directors have helmed them. But there have been a few who have been behind multiple films in the list. Some of the biggest directors have given two or three films that have topped the box office earnings in respective years. But one actor-turned-filmmaker leaves them all in dust, with six such films.

Filmmaker with most highest-grossing films of the year

One director has been very prolific when it comes to delivering huge box office hits, and that man is showman of the millennium Raj Kapoor. The legendary actor turned director in his mid-20s with hits like Barsaat. That was the first time he also topped the box office charts as Barsaat was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1949. He repeated the feat five more times with Awaara (1951), Sangam (1964), Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973), and Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985). No other director has been able to achieve this feat more than three times. Other high achievers who had done this thrice are Sooraj Barjatya, Yash Chopra, Mehboob Khan, and Manmohan Desai.

Raj Kapoor’s box office exploits

While a lot has been said and written about Raj Kapoor’s acting prowess and success, it tends to mask his accomplishments as a director. Barsaat was the first Indian film to gross Rs 2 crore worldwide, breaking Chandralekha’s record of Rs 1.5 crore. In just two years, he again obliterated that record when Awara earned a whopping Rs 15 crore. While his subsequent films were not all-time blockbusters, they did break box office records. Mera Naam Joker was the highest-grossing Indian film overseas at the time, a record that Bobby broke two years later.

